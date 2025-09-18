Roanoke County unveils new ‘LOVE’ sign to boost tourism at Explore Park

Roanoke County unveiled a new sign that highlights the unique local expressions of love and hospitality the commonwealth offers.

This morning, county officials revealed the “LOVE” sign at Explore Park. The sign is designed to be used year-round at various county events and aims to boost tourism.

A county representative said, “So this is a larger campaign through the Virginia Tourism Corporation. The Virginia is for lovers that everybody has on their license plates. Tourism has become a big thing that we’ve wanted to increase in Roanoke County and across our region, and Explore Park is a big piece of that. So we’re excited that this will live at Explore Park.”

Visitors can head to Explore Park to see the new sign today.