Lynchburg Schools Launch Student-Run Food Truck

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools is cooking up a new approach to hands-on learning with the launch of its first student-designed and operated food truck, equipped with a commercial-grade kitchen donated by Intuit and in partnership with Lynchburg Beacon of Hope.

The mobile venture, dubbed “The Lunchburg Express,” will serve as a practical classroom on wheels where students from Heritage and E.C. Glass high schools will manage all aspects of the roving culinary business alongside their teachers.

The program extends beyond just food service. Students can gain skills that apply to other jobs like teamwork, customer service, and creativity.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

High school student Jasmine Ford, who designed the artwork for the food truck, sees the program as a stepping stone for her future career aspirations in both art and culinary arts.

“This is like a really great starting point for me, so like being able to make the design for the food truck is going to help me so much in understanding what to do in the future,” Ford said.

Lisa Hughes, the culinary teacher at E.C. Glass High School, emphasized the real-world business experience students will gain through the program.

“Now we actually have a real workplace that can work as a real business,” Hughes said. “The thing I find so amazing is my students are so excited for this food truck.”

The “Lunchburg Express” is expected to make appearances at various community events throughout the city, providing students with authentic opportunities to develop customer service skills and business acumen while serving the local community.