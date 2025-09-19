Fire reported at Everett Apartments in Roanoke County, quickly contained

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Crews responded to a reported structural fire at Everett Apartments around 8:37 p.m. Wednesday, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

The call was declared a working fire. Engine 3 was the first unit to arrive, and crews brought the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

Officials said eight apartments were affected. No injuries were reported. Power and gas were cut to the building, and Appalachian Power is working to restore service. There is no estimate for when utilities will be restored.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.