YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge offers free access during Falls Prevention Awareness Week

Falls are the top cause of injury-related emergency room visits among older adults, leading to most hip fractures and over half of fatal head injuries, according to the YMCA.

Due to this, the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge is highlighting fall prevention during Falls Prevention Awareness Week, Sept. 22–26. Additionally, from Sept. 24–30, the YMCA is offering free access to anyone interested in trying their facilities, including older adults.

Betty Bridges, Wellness Director at the Kirk Family YMCA, emphasizes the importance of fall prevention. She notes that many older adults tend to minimize or feel embarrassed about their risk of falling, often avoiding conversations or help until after a fall happens.

Bridges recommends simple exercises such as sit-to-stands, step-ups, and balance practice using a chair for support to improve stability.

“In a group class, you’re not only improving your stability, you’re also encouraged and motivated by the people around you,” Bridges said. “That combination of physical work and community support gives participants confidence in their everyday activities.”