Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 northbound near Montgomery County cleared

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:

The crash has cleared, and all lanes are now open. VSP also provided an update on the crash. It involved five passenger vehicles and one tractor-trailer crash. VSP said it was unclear about injuries at this time.

Original story:

On I-81 at mile marker 126.2 in Montgomery County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash. As of 4:38 p.m., the north left shoulder, left lane, and right shoulder are closed, and traffic is backed up approximately 2.5 miles, according to VDOT.

The tractor-trailer crash has cleared, although delays are still expected.

10 News will continue to update this story as we receive more information.