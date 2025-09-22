Skip to main content
One woman, one child dead, three more injured following two-vehicle crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Henry County on Saturday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said a Cadillac was traveling south on Axton Road around 7:15 p.m., when the car crossed the centerline and hit a Nissan head-on.

Authorities identified the driver of the Nissan as 45-year-old Misty Holland. Sadly, she died at the scene. The Nissan also had three passengers, two of whom were taken to a local hospital for injuries. Sadly, the fourth passenger, identified as 11-year-old Keontae Devon Hilderbrand, died at the scene.

VSP identified the driver of the Cadillac as 60-year-old Charles Boulding. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Boulding has also been charged with driving under the influence.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

