National Recovery Month: Roanoke Event Highlights Resources and Stories of Hope

Roanoke, Va – Addiction continues to devastate families and communities nationwide but during National Recovery Month, leaders in Roanoke focused on hope.

At the Historic Dumas Center on Tuesday, the message was clear: recovery is possible. A community screening of a documentary produced by BrightView Health drew families, clinicians, and lawmakers together to open a conversation often silenced by stigma.

“I just realized enough is enough,” said Jamel Dunbar, who has been in recovery from alcohol and other substances for a year and five months. “I don’t wanna keep putting my life back on pause or keep walking backwards. I wanna move forward with my life. So, I decided to just make a change.”

Dunbar says attending events like the screening and panel discussion allows him to hear positive recovery stories while sharing his own to motivate others.

Since 2013, drug overdoses and substance use have been the leading cause of unnatural death in Virginia, more than car crashes or gun violence, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Preventive medicine physician, John Bingham with BrightView Health, says stigma remains one of the biggest barriers to care.

“Stigma is a barrier to care, and that’s part of the reason why we’re having this event here today,” Bingham said. “To make sure the community has the opportunity to come learn, ask questions. To get them back to a more stable lifestyle where they feel in control of their own life.”

Bingham added addiction is now one of the leading causes of death among young adults, calling it “a scourge that is affecting all of our communities.”

For many attendees, the statistics were personal. The event was about more than watching a film; it was about showing the community what recovery can look like and where to find help.

“We provide comprehensive treatment that includes counseling as well as care coordination or case management,” said Vicki Meeks Miller, BrightView outreach coordinator.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, more resources are available below: