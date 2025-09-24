WATCH: 5th annual Henry County fair kicked off Wednesday

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Martinsville Speedway is bringing lots of excitement this week.

The 5th annual Henry County Fair kicked off Wednesday with rides, food, live music, shows and more.

Henry County Fair Director Roger Adams says that over the past five years, entertainment has been the breadwinner for the fair. This usually ranges from concerts and ground shows to fireworks.

“It’s truly something for everyone,” Adams said. “We have a very diverse audience that comes out and takes part in all aspects of the fair.”

“Tonight is Creedence Clearwater Recital,” Adams said. “Thursday is B99 night as we welcome Love Story, the unofficial Taylor Swift tribute band. So we’re excited to have all ‘Swifties’ to come out on Thursday night. Friday is Spirit FM night as we welcome Grammy-nominated artist Rhett Walker to the stage.”

The fair will run from today through Saturday.