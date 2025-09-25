34th Annual Pumpkin Festival kicks off at Sinkland Farms Thursday

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Looking for somewhere to visit this fall season? A local farm in Christiansburg has received national recognition for its annual fall festivities.

Today marks the start of the 34th annual Pumpkin Festival at Sinkland Farms.

Voted the fourth-best pumpkin patch and corn maze in the United States by USA Today, Sinkland’s Pumpkin Festival is the only event in Virginia to rank in the top ten nationally in either category. The festival also features a playground for children, hayrides, a taproom with live music, and a record-setting pumpkin-launching trebuchet.

“It’s all summed up by this family that left last year,” said one festival organizer. “It was about a 6-year-old boy, holding onto his mother’s hand. They were exiting with a huge pumpkin and a wagon full of gourds and small pumpkins. The boy looked up to his mom and said, ‘This has been the best day of my life.’ Now that says it all — and that’s why we continue doing this every year.”

The Pumpkin Festival will be open Thursdays through Sundays throughout October and into the first week of November.