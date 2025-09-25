Governor Youngkin announces tax rebates for Virginia taxpayers

FILE - Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers his State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly, Jan. 10, 2024, at the state Capitol in Richmond, Va. Gambling regulations, school construction and the state budget were on the agenda for Virginia lawmakers returning to Richmond on Wednesday, April 17, to consider Youngkin’s proposed amendments to legislation and his record number of vetoes. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that eligible taxpayers will receive tax rebates up to $200 this fall if they filed individually and up to $400 if they filed jointly.

“Virginia’s strong job growth, bolstered by business investment commitments of $140 billion has driven a total of $10 billion in surplus revenue and enabled a record $9 billion in tax relief,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This fall’s tax rebate reflects a simple truth: it’s your money, not the government’s. We have made record investments supporting teachers and students, law enforcement, and Virginians facing behavioral health crises, while also lowering costs for individuals, families, veterans and small businesses.”

“As a result of strong fiscal management, Virginia has seen over $10 billion in surplus revenues in the past four years, it is our shared responsibility to ensure that the vast majority of these funds are returned to Virginians while providing record funding or key priorities. That’s exactly what we’re doing,” said Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings.

To be eligible, taxpayers must have incurred tax liability in 2024 and filed by Nov. 3, 2025. Starting Thursday Sep. 25 taxpayers can visit here and check their eligibility for a tax rebate.

Eligible taxpayers who filed their state taxes prior to July 1 will be sent rebates by October 15, 2025, arriving by the end of October. Taxpayers who received a state tax refund by direct deposit this year should expect to receive their tax rebate by direct deposit in the same bank account. All other eligible taxpayers will receive their rebate by paper check in the mail.

If a taxpayer owes money to Virginia Tax, or another state or local agency, the Commonwealth will use this tax rebate to satisfy that debt before sending the taxpayer the remainder of the rebate, along with contact information for the agency that was owed. In the event a taxpayer owes more than the amount of the tax rebate, Virginia Tax will send the taxpayer a letter explaining the use of the rebate toward the debt as well as contact information for the agency that was owed.