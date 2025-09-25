Owner of Natural Bridge Zoo Found Guilty of Contempt of Court Over Missing Baby Giraffes

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. – The legal case surrounding the Natural Bridge Zoo took another turn Wednesday in Rockbridge County Circuit Court. Zoo owner, Gretchen “Sasha” Mogensen, was found guilty of contempt of court for failing to allow state investigators access to the zoo on three separate occasions in April. The inspections were part of an ongoing effort to locate two missing giraffe calves that were reportedly born at the zoo but never turned over to the state.

On April 7 and 8, investigators from the Virginia Attorney General’s Office attempted to conduct unannounced inspections, tied to a 2024 court order giving the state custody of several animals, including four giraffes, two of which were pregnant at the time. According to testimony, Mogensen said she had a prior appointment and was unavailable at the time. State investigators say they were denied access three times and were only let in around 10:30pm on April 8.

Amy Taylor, an investigator with the Attorney General’s Animal Law Unit, testified she had visited the zoo seven times in total, and had never seen the calves or been given any information about their whereabouts.

“Has Gretchen ever revealed what happened to the calves?” said prosecutor and AG Director of Animal Law Unit, Michelle Welch. “No,” Taylor said. “And have you found the giraffe’s babies?” “I have not.”

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Taylor said during the April inspection, a licensed veterinarian confirmed the two adult female giraffes were no longer pregnant, but no calves were visible anywhere on the property. She stated the giraffes were “more active” and appeared slimmer, indicating they had recently given birth.

Mogensen’s attorney, Anthony Anderson, argued that she had not violated the court order. He said she had communicated with the investigator and cooperated as soon as she was able.

“She showed up for a random inspection,” Anderson said. “Ms. Mogensen was not available, she was not present. By the evidence, she was at another appointment and at some point after that the inspection took place at 10:30pm.”

Defense attorneys also touched on Mogensen’s 5th Amendment rights, raising concerns about a pending criminal grand jury investigation into the zoo, tied to the death of one of four giraffes during transport in May. The defense argued Mogensen could not adequately defend herself in the contempt hearing without risking self-incrimination and filed a motion to postpone the proceedings until the criminal case concluded.

Prosecutors argued the 5th Amendment protects against “compelled testimony,” but does not grant the right to remain silent in civil contempt proceedings.

Judge, Christopher Russell, denied the motion, ruling Mogensen was not being forced to testify and could choose to take the stand if she wished. Mogensen ultimately chose not to testify, and her attorneys declined to present evidence, citing the need to “exercise caution” due to the ongoing grand jury investigation.

Mogensen was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine within 30 days for the random inspection contempt violation. In addition, the court ordered Mogensen to return the two missing giraffe calves to the county by 12pm, within five weeks, October 29. If she fails to comply, she faces 100 days in jail.

Wednesday’s hearing is the latest development in a long-running legal battle between the state and the Natural Bridge Zoo. In December 2023, the Commonwealth seized nearly 100 animals from the facility, citing neglect and inadequate care. Among the seized animals were four giraffes. In April 2024, a court awarded permanent custody of 70 animals to the state, while 24 were granted back to the zoo, once pending legal proceedings are concluded.

A broader investigation into the zoo’s practices is still underway. Records show the zoo has a history of breeding and selling animals with some reportedly sold to buyers in Texas, Ohio, and North Carolina.