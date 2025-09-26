Businesses divided over Williamson Road project

ROANOKE, Va. – Crews will begin installing a new traffic pattern on Williamson Road starting Monday, in a major construction project aimed at improving traffic flow and safety.

The project, which runs from Pocahontas Avenue to Angell Avenue, will transform the road’s current layout into a new configuration featuring dedicated turning lanes.

“Traffic needs to slow down. It needs to become a safer place for everyone who uses the road,” said Valerie Brown, Executive Director of the Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association.

The redesign will convert the existing layout into a system where outer lanes remain for travel while the middle two lanes will serve as turning lanes and emergency vehicle access.

Brown believes the changes could revitalize the area. “It’ll help make business owners more excited about being on Williamson Road. It could also attract more businesses,” she said.

The project aims to enhance both driver and pedestrian safety. According to Brown, “It’ll pull the people from various residential areas down onto the road so they can enjoy the sidewalks and walking from store to store with their kids.”

Local businesses are divided on the project’s potential impact. While some anticipate increased foot traffic and customer visits, others express concerns about traffic congestion.

Fernando Matis, who works at El Cuscatleco repair shop on Williamson Road, worries about the project’s effect on business and safety. “This lane is going to have to completely stop here to get over to turn,” Matis said.

While acknowledging the need for road improvements, Matis disagrees with the city’s approach. “They should add more to it than take away. It’s going to slow the traffic down tremendously,” he said.

The new traffic pattern will remain in place for a six-month trial period, after which business owners will meet to evaluate the changes and provide feedback on the configuration.