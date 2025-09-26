WATCH: One of the first Black teachers in Virginia celebrates 91st birthday

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been 60 years since Dr. Dolores Johns became one of the first Black teachers of DECA in Virginia and Roanoke.

Dr. Johns taught at Lucy Addison High School, where she mentored the first Black students to take DECA classes. These students also became the first Black retail workers to be hired in Roanoke.

“The program itself is just wonderful for students. I had to inform, educate the staff at Addison, the teachers, the students and parents about this program. It’s new to the whole community.” Dr. Dolores Johns

Dr. Johns’ Vision to expand Black employment throughout Virginia came to fruition years later. Johns will celebrate her 91st birthday on Saturday.