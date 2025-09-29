City of Danville seeking public input on proposed Ward 7 polling place location

DANVILLE, Va. – The City of Danville announced Monday that it was seeking public input on a proposal to relocate the polling place for Election Ward No. 7.

The current polling place, the Salvation Army Building at 123 Henry Street, has notified the City that it will no longer be able to serve as a polling location beginning in 2026. To ensure access for voters, the City is proposing to move the polling place to the Adult Education Center at Woodrow Wilson Campus, located at 1005 North Main Street. If approved, the change would take effect on Dec. 15, 2025.

Residents of Ward 7 are encouraged to provide feedback on the proposed relocation. Public comments will be accepted through Nov. 17.

Written comments, along with any supporting data or views, may be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by:

In-person delivery: Fourth floor of City Hall, 427 Patton Street, during normal business hours

Mail: City of Danville, Attn: City Clerk, P.O. Box 3300, Danville, VA 24541

Fax: 434-799-5041

Email: sdemasi@danvilleva.gov

Copies of the proposed request are available for review in the City Clerk’s Office during regular business hours. For more information, click here.