Special prosecutors begins investigation into possible misconduct in Martinsville

BEDFORD, Va. – A special prosecutor appointed to investigate alleged financial misconduct by Martinsville city officials has called in the Virginia State Police to assist with reviewing evidence.

Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance was appointed to the case to avoid conflicts of interest in Martinsville.

Nance spoke with 10 News Monday for the first time since his appointment, but did not provide many specifics about the investigation. He said Martinsville has turned over the results of an internal probe.

This development follows the dismissal of Martinsville City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides after a months-long investigation.

“We were asked to come in and take a look after a civil review of their finances and procedures raised some concerns,” Nance said.

Nance estimates he has been appointed more than 20 times as a special prosecutor for various jurisdictions.

He said the process is similar to investigations he handles in Bedford County.

“You work both with investigators to review any evidence that’s collected, see whether there’s any charges that are appropriate to be brought, and if so, bring them and prosecute them at that point,” Nance explained.

The investigation focuses on whether there was any criminal misconduct by current or former Martinsville city officials. This follows the dismissal of City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides in August.

The Martinsville City Council cited reasons including malfeasance or misconduct, dishonesty, violations of city codes and regulations, and unsatisfactory performance.

Paul Goldman, an attorney for Ferrell-Benavides, told 10 News the council did not provide proof of their claims against her and has not provided them with a copy of the report. He said she will soon notify the city of her intention to sue.

Meanwhile, Nance said his investigation will follow the evidence.

“I’m ethically bound to make sure people’s rights are protected. We’re just going to have a very thorough investigation and once we reach that conclusion, at that point, we’ll try to be as transparent as we can be with my ethical considerations as a prosecutor,” he said.

Nance did not provide a timeline but said a report will be released once the investigation is complete, even if no evidence of criminal wrongdoing is found.