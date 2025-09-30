Central Virginia Community College launches early college homeschool cohort

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Central Virginia Community College announced a new Early College homeschool cohort designed specifically for homeschooled high school juniors and seniors who want to earn college credit and accelerate their path to a degree.

The cohort provides a flexible, structured experience that fits homeschool schedules while delivering the support and community students need to thrive.

Recommended Videos

The new cohort enables students to complete an Associate of Science in General Studies while still in high school through CVCC’s Early College program. Courses are carefully planned with homeschool families in mind, and a peer group that will move through the program together.

“The Early College homeschool cohort was built to meet homeschool families where they are,” said Dr. Mark Tinsley, associate vice president of arts and sciences. “Students get the structure of a guided pathway with the flexibility to customize their learning environment. It keeps doors open for future transfer and career options while helping students earn meaningful college credits now.”

Applications will officially open around December 15, 2025, with the inaugural cohort set to begin in Fall 2026. Student selection will take place in Spring 2026, laying the groundwork for a strong and successful first cohort. For more information, visit here. or contact Janet Ashley at ashleyj@centralvirginia.edu or (434) 832-7208.