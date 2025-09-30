Skip to main content
Local News

Salem VA Medical Center’s free Women Veterans Whole Health Retreat begins Tuesday

It’ll run Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day

The Salem VA Medical Center will kick off a special retreat for women veterans on Tuesday.

The Women Veterans Whole Health Retreat is free and runs Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. It’ll be held at the Salem VA Medical Center Auditorium.

Activities include yoga, tai chi, mindfulness meditation and healthy cooking workshops.

Organizers say the retreat is open to all women veterans, who can join for any day or activity. Please note that registration is required.

For more information or to register, contact Women Veterans Program Manager Melissa Miles at 540-982-2463, ext. 3782, or email Melissa.Miles2@va.gov.

