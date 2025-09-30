WATCH: 611 Locomotive on track for economic spoils

GOSHEN, Va. – The first week of passenger excursions for the 611 on the Shenandoah Valley Limited was a success.

The long-awaited return is thanks in part to volunteers and multiple partnerships with local rail organizations.

10 News spoke to the executive director of the Virginia Museum of Transportation — which owns the 611 — about the excitement during an exclusive ride ahead of opening day.

“It’s just an incredible opportunity. We are so excited to be running the 611 again. It’s been two years, and like I said, we are just over the moon,” said Mendy Flynn, executive director of the Virginia Museum of Transportation. “It’s just the love of steam. Obviously, we want them to come to the transportation museum, but yeah — the love of steam and continuing the following of the 611 and the bright future ahead.”