Wasena Bridge in Roanoke 65% complete, on track for summer, according to city officials

ROANOKE, Va. – The Wasena Bridge reconstruction project in Roanoke has reached a significant milestone, with officials reporting the project is 65% complete and on schedule for its anticipated summer completion date.

Project Manager Josephus Johnson-Koroma confirmed that four of the bridge’s five main support piers have been completed, with the final pier approximately halfway finished.

“The last remaining pier is approximately 50% complete,” Johnson-Koroma said.

The project, which has divided the bridge into five sections plus entrances on both the Wasena and Old Southwest sides, has maintained steady progress despite recent weather challenges. Johnson-Koroma noted that even Hurricane Helene’s impact on the area didn’t cause any significant setbacks.

“We have not had any recent delays at all due to the storms that came in probably a month ago or a few weeks ago,” he said.

Construction crews have made substantial progress on various aspects of the project. “There’s been several moving parts on this project, beginning from the deep foundation activities and all the way up to where we’ve started placing deck and pans for the bridge deck,” Johnson-Koroma explained. While crews have successfully laid the deck pans, concrete pouring for the deck won’t begin until late October or early November.

While the construction has affected foot traffic in the area, local businesses have adapted to the temporary changes. Tyler Sink of Buffalo Hemp Company, located adjacent to the construction site, reported that while walk-by business has decreased, community support has helped maintain business activity.

“It’s definitely kind of cut down on the walk-by business, but thankfully, the community has really come together and done a lot of events,” Sink said. “Things like that, you know, to get all the people that live around out and about, and that’s really helped us.”

Local residents are eagerly awaiting the bridge’s completion, though some, like young area resident Ashtyn Blankenship, expressed frustration with the current detours.

“You gotta cross towers. But if it was still up, you could’ve just went down there bro it would’ve been so much easier,” he said. “I want it done by this Halloween.”

Johnson-Koroma expressed satisfaction with the project’s progress: “For me, you know, it’s been quite a successful project, and I feel good about it.”

The Wasena Bridge reconstruction represents a significant infrastructure improvement for Roanoke, connecting the Wasena and Old Southwest neighborhoods. As construction continues toward completion, officials remain confident in meeting their projected timeline for reopening next summer.