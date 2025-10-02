The Hispanic Heritage Month celebration is back

ROANOKE, Va. – Local Colors of Western Virginia will host its sixth annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration this Saturday, Oct. 4, at John Nolen Plaza at noon, featuring food vendors, live performances and dance lessons.

“Hispanic Heritage Month goes from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, and it’s a time to really commemorate the contributions of the Latino population to celebrate Latin American cultures,” said Executive Director Lisa Spencer with Local Colors of Western Virginia. “So, with Local Colors celebrating cultures from around the world, this celebration is an ode to Hispanic Heritage Month.”

You can expect a four-hour stage program, featuring salsa lessons, music, and lots of food from various vendors.

Among the featured vendors is Burritos Paso del Norte, a family-owned business that opened in May. Co-owner Carlos Crosse sees food as a gateway to cultural understanding.

“We are so proud of our roots and our culture that we want to share, and a way for us to share our life or our community is through good food, Mexican food,” Crosse said.

The event organizers expect hundreds of attendees at the plaza, which will be monitored by local law enforcement to ensure a safe, welcoming environment for all community members.