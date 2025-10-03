Pedestrian killed after being struck by Halifax County Public School Bus

HALIFAX CO., Va. – Halifax County Public Schools announced Friday that a pedestrian had been killed after being struck by a Halifax County Public Schools bus.

Officials released the following statement:

We are writing to update you on an incident that occurred earlier today.

One of our school bus drivers was involved in an accident in which a pedestrian was struck and, sadly, passed away. We want to assure you that no students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

Law enforcement was contacted immediately and is conducting an investigation. Because this is an active investigation, we are unable to provide additional details at this time.

We understand that news like this can be very difficult. Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Please know our school counselors are available to support any students or staff who may need assistance in the days ahead.

Thank you for your support as we navigate this difficult time together.

Sincerely,

Amy Huskin, Ed. D

Superintendent

