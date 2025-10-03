Virginia Tech announces search committee members for next head football coach

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech head football coach Brent Pry was relieved of his duties in September, and the search is now on for his replacement. On Friday, Virginia Tech President Tim Sands and Director of Athletics Whit Babcock announced the formation and lineup of the university’s search committee to find the next head coach.

The following people are part of the eight-member committee:

Bruce Arians, former Virginia Tech quarterback, winning head coach of Super Bowl LIV in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bridget Ryan Berman, current Vice President of the Virginia Tech Alumni Association Board

Lynne Doughtie, serves on the Virginia Tech Alumni Association Board and the Pamplin College of Business Advisory Board, recipient of the University’s Distinguished Achievement Award in 2018

Bud Foster, former Co-Defensive and sole Defensive Coordinator for the Hokies, currently special assistant to Babcock

Brad Hobbs, CEO of Air Control Concepts, member of the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors since 2022

Ryan McCarthy, former Secretary of the Army, member of the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors since 2024

J. Pearson, founder of Carry-On Trailer, member of the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors since 2024

Eddie Royal, former wide receiver for the Hokies, Denver Broncos, San Diego Chargers and the Chicago Bears, studio and in-game analyst for ESPN’s ACC Network

“This committee represents the spirit and strength of Virginia Tech athletics and Hokie Nation at the highest level. I am confident in their ability to identify a coach who can lead our football program with passion and integrity, inspire our student-athletes to excel, and position the Hokies to deliver the sustained success that our university community and fans expect and deserve.” Virginia Tech President Tim Sands

Just days ago, Virginia Tech’s Board of Visitors approved a $229 million investment plan over four years to elevate the university’s athletic programs within the Atlantic Coast Conference.

For more information on this committee, click here.