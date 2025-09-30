VT Board of Visitors approves $229 million athletics investment plan to boost ACC competitiveness

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s Board of Visitors has approved a $229 million investment plan over four years to elevate the university’s athletic programs within the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

It was approved by a vote of 13-1, with the lone no vote coming from Dr. Nancy Dye, who serves as Academic, Research and Student Affairs Committee Chair. She highlighted the impact of increased student fees over the next few years.

The funding, sourced both internally and externally, aims to position Virginia Tech for sustainable success by fiscal year 2029.

“Virginia Tech is at a historic juncture in the history of Hokie Athletics,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands during the meeting. “The tumblers at the institution, conference and national levels are all aligned. Today’s action unlocks the door to future success.”

The plan includes:

Creating a dedicated football front office for recruiting and operations

Boosting resources to attract top coaches

Additional operating support for athletics teams

Investments in Olympic sports

Upgrading facilities to enhance experiences for athletes and fans

Virginia Tech will seek an additional $30 million annually from donors to fully implement the plan. The budget also includes student fee increases in future years, with protections for lower-income and graduate students. According to the university, even with proposed increases, Virginia Tech would continue to be among the lowest in athletics fees in the Commonwealth.

“We are fortunate to be in a position to make this investment in athletics without impacting the operational funding needed to maintain the strong momentum of our academic enterprise,” Sands said. “We also recognize that this strategic decision to invest discretionary resources in athletics now may limit our flexibility in the near future, and we will be closely monitoring this investment to ensure the funds are spent wisely.”

