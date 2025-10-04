WATCH: Second annual Community Health Fair held at Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. – Elmwood Park was the spot Friday for the second annual community health fair, which was organized by students from Radford University Carilion.

The student-run fair was hosted by physician assistant students to celebrate PA Day, which is on Oct. 6.

People who attended the health fair received free blood pressure screenings, vision tests and lung function testing.

“We help anyone who shows up. Our target audience is the underserved, uninsured and the unhoused here in Roanoke,” said Jadyn Weink, vice president of the RUCPA Program, Class of 2026. “We’re just trying to provide access and care to the community.”

More than 150 people attended the health fair—just over double the number from last year.