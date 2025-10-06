Lynchburg man charged with attempted capital murder following pursuit in Washington County

A Lynchburg man has been arrested and faces several charges following a pursuit in Washington County.

A Lynchburg man has been arrested and faces several charges following a pursuit in Washington County.

Michael C. Chewning, 40, of Lynchburg, has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder, felony eluding and possession of Schedule I or II narcotics.

Recommended Videos

According to the sheriff’s office, around 1 a.m. Monday, a deputy attempted to stop a U-Haul truck for a traffic infraction near Exit 13 in Abington. Instead of stopping, the driver accelerated and refused to yield, prompting a pursuit southbound on Interstate 81.

During the chase, the driver attempted to swerve toward officers multiple times, including one instance where he appeared to steer directly at a deputy trying to deploy spike strips, authorities said.

Additional units from Virginia State Police and the Bristol Police Department also responded to the incident. The chase continued into the Gate City Highway area. The driver exited onto Reed Creek Road, then turned onto Miller Hill Road before crossing back over Gate City Highway into a gravel lot beside Beech Grove United Methodist Church. He then fled on foot.

Washington County K-9 Rybard was deployed and successfully apprehended the suspect. Deputies found narcotics on Chewning and discovered he had active warrants from Nelson and Appomattox counties.

Chewning was taken to the magistrate’s office, where he was served on his outstanding warrants. He is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.