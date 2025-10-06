Miller Park unveiled new changes with various games for the community

New activities are available at Miller Park after the space completed construction and opened to the public on Saturday.

The project converted an underused area of the park by constructing four horseshoe pits, installing four new cornhole pitches and adding two pickleball courts. There is lighting on the courts, and the space will be open until 10 p.m. daily.

“Miller Park is an important public space in Midtown, and these improvements show how listening to residents can breathe new life into familiar places. By combining beloved traditions like horseshoes with newer favorites like cornhole and pickleball, we’re creating recreation opportunities that truly bring people together,” said Parks and Recreation Director Wyatt Woody.

Woody threw the ceremonial first horseshoe pitch to mark to occasion.

The park’s design came from the City’s Parks & Recreation Needs Assessment and was a community-led planning effort that “transformed a once-declining recreation space into a multi-use amenity for residents of all ages,” Parks and Recreation officials wrote.

Visitors are expected to bring their own equipment, including horseshoes, cornhole bags, pickleball paddles, and balls.

People interested in hosting tournaments should reach out to our Parks & Recreation Department at (434) 455-5858. And for a full list of public recreation spaces and programs offered by Lynchburg Parks & Recreation, visit www.lynchburgparksandrec.com.

Images of opening day can be found below:

Parks and Recreation Director Wyatt Woody threw the ceremonial first horseshoe pitch. (City of Lynchburg)

