Miriam’s House to convert facility into emergency shelter for families facing homelessness

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Miriam’s House announced Monday that it plans to convert its building at 409 Magnolia Street into a dedicated emergency shelter for families with children facing homelessness.

“The number of families in our community without a safe place to stay has reached a crisis point,” said Sarah Quarantotto, Executive Director of Miriam’s House. “This conversion allows us to respond swiftly and effectively, ensuring that children and their parents are not sleeping in cars or unsafe situations.”

The new family shelter, expected to open in early 2026 will offer:

· 24/7 emergency shelter for families

· Trauma-informed case management

· Access to food, hygiene supplies, and basic necessities

· Housing navigation services to support long-term stability

“This transition in the use of our Magnolia Street property took place after careful assessment of our community’s needs and represents our ongoing effort to respond effectively to the dynamic nature of homelessness challenges,” said Michael Gillette, Board President of Miriam’s House. “We are working diligently both to meet the needs of our current clients and to extend our ability to manage emerging trends by offering targeted support.”

Miriam’s House was previously home to a supportive housing program for individuals, which is being phased out in a planned and supportive manner, officials said. All current residents are receiving individualized assistance to secure alternative housing and maintain access to services.

To learn more about the shelter, click here.