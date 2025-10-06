Officials warn of phone battery dangers on Fire Prevention Week

ROANOKE, Va. – Fire safety officials are sounding the alarm about the increasing risks of lithium-ion battery fires as these power sources become more prevalent in everyday devices.

The United States recorded more than 25,000 fires related to lithium-ion batteries between 2017 and 2022, coinciding with the rising popularity of devices like e-bikes and vaping products.

“Sometimes these batteries can explode and cause a more hazardous situation,” said Hope Escobar, Community Risk Reduction Specialist for Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Safety experts emphasize several critical precautions for battery-powered device users:

- Verify safety certifications: Check for stamps from nationally recognized testing laboratories before purchasing devices

- Monitor charging: Avoid charging devices unattended or while sleeping

- Choose proper charging surfaces: Use hard, flat surfaces away from flammable materials

- Proper disposal: Never dispose of batteries in regular trash

“It is really important to not throw them in the trash. Recycle them properly, that way we can keep the environment and your neighborhood safe,” Escobar said.

Local residents have mixed reactions to battery safety concerns. Faith Leisurewhite, expressed caution about overnight charging. “Sometimes I think it might blow me up if I’m sleeping with it like this,” she said.

However, other residents like Stephen Clements feel more comfortable with current charging practices. “Unless I was presented with some sort of information that that was actually a semi-high probability event, I would discount it with the rest of the risks I live with,” Clements said.

If a battery shows signs of malfunction, immediate action is crucial. “If they notice that the battery’s overheating or starting to smoke, we want you to go ahead and get out of the house,” Escobar advised.

The safety message comes during Fire Prevention Week, the nation’s longest-running public health observance dating back to 1922. The annual event, commemorating the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, is hosted by the National Fire Protection Association and features community events through local fire departments during the first week of October.

Safety Tips for Battery-Powered Devices

- Use original chargers that came with devices

- Charge on hard surfaces away from bedding and soft materials

- Unplug devices when leaving home or sleeping

- Take used batteries to proper recycling facilities

- Evacuate immediately and call 911 if a battery catches fire