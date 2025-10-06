Roanoke County stormwater project eases flooding but creates safety concerns for family

ROANOKE, Va. – It was a project intended to help ease flooding concerns in one Roanoke County neighborhood, but one family says it’s caused more problems.

Crews began work this summer on Tully Drive, near Glen Cove Elementary School, to address flooding caused by an undersized pipe dating back to when the subdivision near Peters Creek was originally built.

While the Martin family supports the street work, they have concerns about a new storm drain installed in their backyard.

“You know, since they put this in my yard, I cannot let my dog come out back here. I can’t let my grandbaby or any other child come back here and play without some type of parental, you know real close supervision,” said Robert Martin.

His wife, Patty Martin, added, “You have to be over here to block it.”

The Martins and other neighbors granted easements to the county for the project. The Martins said they were told they are responsible for keeping the area safe but are not allowed to install a permanent fix like a fence.

“It says they have to return your property to what’s practical. And so it’s not going to be returned to what it was. And we understood that, but this is not practical for us. It may be practical for stormwater, but it’s not practical for a family,” Patty Martin said.

A county spokesperson told 10 News that the Martins raised concerns about basement flooding, tree removal, objections to the headwall design (essential to the drainage conveyance), and fencing around the headwall."

They went on to say a fence “is not customary and could interfere with drainage function and long-term maintenance.”

They added, “We believe this project was the very best solution for this problem and it is typical of many across the county. County Administration has confirmed the project meets professional engineering standards, is technically sound and will improve both property value and the neighborhood storm drain system.”

In response to the Martins’ concerns, the county removed trees, bringing the total project cost to $347,500.