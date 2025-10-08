Duck Donuts casts a sweet spell with its returning spooky dozen

Duck Donuts, known for its warm, made-to-order donuts, has conjured up its popular Spooky Dozen for a limited time this fall! This year’s version includes a chewy gummy worm topping and a swirl of buttercream to add a sweet twist.

The special packaging is back for a second year, featuring the brand’s mascot, Ollie, dressed as a witch with a bubbling cauldron design. The box is available only with the purchase of the Spooky Dozen while supplies last, making it a perfect choice for Halloween gatherings or movie nights.

Recommended Videos

Available through Nov. 2, the Spooky Dozen and Spooky Half Dozen include Halloween-themed flavors such as:

Dirt & Worms: Chocolate icing topped with Oreo cookie pieces and a gummy worm

Halloween Haunting: Vanilla icing with Halloween sprinkles and buttercream

Werewolf: Maple icing with chopped bacon and raspberry drizzle

Graveyard: Vanilla icing with Oreo cookie pieces and marshmallow drizzle

In addition, customers can try the Dirt & Worms Milkshake, a chocolate shake blended with Oreo cookie pieces, topped with whipped cream, more Oreo pieces and a gummy worm.

For more information or to find a location, visit duckdonuts.com/locations/.