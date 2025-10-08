WATCH: Local author debuts book ‘Turning Tables’

Many have worked or currently work in the hospitality and food service industry—and have likely learned something valuable from that experience.

That includes entrepreneur, local business owner, and author Bruce Bryan, who is celebrating the launch of his second book, Turning Tables: Everything I Needed to Know About Business I Learned as a Server.

He said an important skill learned from food service and hospitality that translates to business ownership is the ability to put other people first.

“You may not notice the bartender or server, but you notice the ones that put other people first,” Bryan said. “And I started thinking about how that applies to business as well. You want to put your clients first, your customer first, and look out for them so you know they’re being cared for in the best way possible.”

Bryan recounts more of these key experiences as a server and bartender and draws comparisons to the lessons that guided careers as employees and eventually as business owners.