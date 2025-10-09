Discover The Laurel: Danville’s stylish new hotel honoring its textile roots

A postcard of the Dan River Mills from the Clara Fountain Postcard Collection, archived at the Danville Historical Society.

DANVILLE, Va. – A new boutique hotel is set to open in late 2025 in Danville’s historic Schoolfield Village, bringing a fresh chapter to Southern Virginia’s hospitality scene.

The Laurel Hotel will occupy the former Dan River Company Office Building, once the headquarters of Dan River Mills. The hotel aims to blend architectural elegance with modern comfort, offering 36 uniquely designed rooms and personalized Southern hospitality.

Located just steps from Caesars Virginia, The Laurel will cater to travelers seeking leisure, exploration, relaxation, or business accommodations. The hotel’s name honors the laurel emblem that has long been part of the Dan River Mills logo, symbolizing excellence and resilience for generations of mill workers.

“The Laurel celebrates Danville’s historic past while looking boldly toward the city’s future,” said Ed Walker, owner and developer of the Danville Hotel Collection. “We are proud to introduce a boutique property that not only honors the textile heritage of Schoolfield Village but also serves as a welcoming retreat for today’s leisure and business travelers.”

The Laurel joins The Holbrook Hotel and The Bee as part of the Danville Hotel Collection, which focuses on historic preservation, modern amenities, and community connection to reshape the region’s hospitality offerings.

A preview website has been launched to introduce the hotel’s brand and provide a glimpse of what guests can expect. More information is available at www.laurelhoteldanville.com or via social media @thelaureldanville.