Galax Elementary addresses flea and parasitic wasp issue with ongoing treatments

GALAX, Va. – Galax Elementary is currently investigating reports of skin irritation among students after pest control provider Orkin confirmed the presence of fleas and parasitic wasps in the school building.

The entire school is being treated this evening, Thursday, October 9, with Orkin guaranteeing ongoing treatments until the issue is fully resolved. Treatments are being conducted after school hours to avoid disruption, allowing the school to remain open.

The local health department has been notified of the situation. Parents received calls from both the principal and the superintendent with additional information.

The school district emphasized that the health and safety of students and staff remain the top priority. They appreciate the cooperation and patience of staff, students, and families as they work to ensure a safe learning environment for everyone.