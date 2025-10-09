How Virginia bird owners can protect flocks from highly pathogenic avian influenza

Virginia officials urge backyard bird owners to strengthen biosecurity as wild waterfowl migration resumes this fall, amid concerns over Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) are encouraging the public to report unusual wild bird deaths. Reports should be sent to wildlifehealth@dwr.virginia.gov or by calling the DWR Wildlife Conflict Helpline at 855-571-9003 if any of the following occur:

Five or more dead vultures, waterfowl, shorebirds, or seabirds in the same area within five days

Sick or dead eagles, hawks, owls, or turkeys, excluding roadkill

Ten or more dead wild birds of any other species in the same area within five days

“As wild bird migrations are underway along the Atlantic Flyway, the HPAI virus remains present in our environment,” said Dr. Charlie Broaddus, state veterinarian for VDACS. “All poultry owners, especially backyard flock owners, should maintain the highest level of biosecurity to protect their flocks.”

HPAI is a highly contagious respiratory virus that spreads quickly among birds through nasal and eye secretions and manure. It can be transmitted through contact between wild and domestic birds, from flock to flock, and via contaminated equipment, vehicles, clothing, and shoes.

The virus affects poultry such as chickens, ducks, and turkeys, as well as wild birds including ducks, geese, shorebirds, and raptors. The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service maintains an updated list of HPAI detections in commercial and backyard flocks at their website.

Signs of HPAI include sudden death without prior symptoms, lethargy, loss of appetite, decreased egg production, soft or misshapen eggs, swelling or discoloration of the head and comb, nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing, incoordination, and diarrhea.

Backyard bird owners are advised to take several precautions to protect their flocks:

Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by restricting poultry access to areas frequented by wild waterfowl or vultures

Wash hands before and after handling birds and when moving between coops

Disinfect boots and gear when moving between different bird enclosures

Avoid sharing equipment or supplies between coops or farms

Clean and disinfect equipment between uses; discard items that cannot be disinfected

Use well or municipal water for drinking water

Secure poultry feed to prevent contamination by wild birds or rodents

Monitor birds closely for signs of illness and report sick or dying birds promptly

Reports of sick or dead birds can be made by contacting a local veterinarian, the State Veterinarian’s Office at (804) 692-0601 or vastatevet@vdacs.virginia.gov, or the USDA’s toll-free number at (866) 536-7593.

Additional biosecurity resources are available on the VDACS and USDA websites. Information for waterfowl hunters and updates on HPAI in wild birds can be found on the DWR Avian Influenza webpage.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assess the risk of HPAI infection to the general U.S. population as low. Proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit kills bacteria and viruses, including HPAI. More information is available on the Virginia Department of Health avian influenza webpage.