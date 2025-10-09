Lynchburg’s attorney race features courtroom history

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The race for Lynchburg’s commonwealth attorney is drawing extra attention. Both candidates have deep roots in the community’s justice system and a history that once put them on opposite sides of the courtroom.

The contest pits current Commonwealth Attorney Bethany Harrison against local defense attorney Chris White.

“Well, with each campaign, you learn a little bit more about the city of Lynchburg, about the concern of the citizens, learn how to listen and what issues need to be addressed in the future,” Harrison said.

Harrison was first elected in 2017 and is now running for her third term. She says her experience and record make her the right person for the job.

“I think that I can help that office both run better and more fair to everybody and in a way that is how the Lynchburg city voters want it to run,” White said.

White has worked as a local defense attorney and says he can bring a fresh perspective to the office.

Years ago, Harrison prosecuted White in a criminal case. The jury found him not guilty. Both candidates say their history does not define their campaign despite their past gaining public attention.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“The focus needs to be on they’re letting murderers get a mistrial and we got sexual services being sold here in Lynchburg, Virginia... really, it just opened my eyes to what your local ridiculous government official is capable of. If the people running our government are not doing the right thing, then we have a bigger issue than my personal whatever,” White said.

“He said the only thing he’s left to do now is to challenge me for the office where he plans to fire people and sit around the office for three months to figure out how things work and I’m telling you this job is far too serious, the safety of our citizens is far too serious to have someone stepping into our office for on the job training,” Harrison said.

With just weeks until election day, both candidates are working to gain the trust of Lynchburg voters.

“I’ve worked over the past eight years to earn that trust... 18 years as a prosecutor. I hope people can see with the work I’ve done, I’m here to serve you and do the best for the citizens of Lynchburg,” Harrison said.

“You need to look at who I am as an individual, I was born and raised here, I think people that have known me my whole life can vouch for me that you can trust me as far as doing the right thing,” White said, “and because I can do a good job, I’m certain I can do a better job for the community.”

Voters will decide who will lead the commonwealth attorney’s office for the next four years in November.

In Lynchburg, the election for Commonwealth’s Attorney is a part of the general election held on November 4th. Voters can cast their ballot in person on Election day, during early voting, or by mail.