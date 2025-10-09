Roanoke Police investigating hit and run that hospitalized pedestrian Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department announced Wednesday that it was investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in Northwest Roanoke Wednesday evening.

According to officials, the initial call for service came in at 7:34 p.m. and the incident occurred at the intersection of Hershberger Road and Rutgers Street. The pedestrian, a man, has been taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black SUV. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

This is a developing story. 10 News will continue to update this story with information as we receive it.