WATCH: Bedford County enforcing sewage ordinance

BEDFORD CO., Va. – Bedford County residents near Smith Mountain Lake and Leesville Lake should check if they’re due for a septic tank pump-out.

If you are a homeowner who lives within 500 feet of Smith Mountain Lake or Leesville Lake, you have three months to comply with the mandatory sewage ordinance. Every five years, county residents are required to pump their septic tanks.

“To those who we’ve talked to about that ordinance seem to be positive about it. Most said they have already been getting their septics pumped out every five years, so they were able to produce a pump out that may have been from a year or two ago,” a county official said.

Failure to comply by the end of the year could result in a $500 civil penalty.