Bedford County Sheriff’s Office sends open letter condemning Jay Jones

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office sent an open letter on Friday, posted to their Facebook account, condemning Jay Jones, the Democratic nominee for attorney general, following controversial texts that were revealed last week.

In their statement, they said they believe Jay Jones is not fit to serve as attorney general due to the text messages. You can read the full statement here:

“To the citizens of Bedford County,

In light of the recent reports concerning the text messages sent by Jay Jones, candidate for Attorney General, we feel it is our duty to address these deeply troubling revelations. The alleged threats directed toward an adult and children are not only unacceptable, but they are also alarming and incompatible with the standards of integrity and judgment required of anyone seeking to hold Virginia’s highest law enforcement office.

Politicians who incite or allude to violence whether through words, tone, or threats undermine the very foundation of public trust. Such behavior has no place in lawmaking or governing. Leaders must set an example of restraint, respect, and accountability, especially when entrusted with the responsibility to uphold the law.

The men and women of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office took an oath to protect and serve our community with honor, courage, and a steadfast commitment to justice. We hold ourselves, and our leaders, to those same principles. Any language that threatens harm, sows fear, or erodes public confidence, stands in direct opposition to what we represent.

We denounce these statements in the strongest possible terms. Threats of violence have no place in public discourse and certainly not from someone aspiring to be the chief legal officer of our great Commonwealth. The Office of the Attorney General demands steady, ethical, and principled leadership, qualities that are clearly absent in these recent actions.

Our deputies, investigators, and staff work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of every person in Bedford County. We stand united in our commitment to justice, accountability, and the protection of all citizens, especially our children.

For these reasons, we believe Jay Jones has demonstrated he is not fit to serve as Attorney General. Anyone who uses rhetoric or language that is inflammatory or suggestive of violence should not be entrusted to govern at any level of Virginia’s government. The people of this Commonwealth deserve leadership built on integrity, respect, and responsibility, not hostility and threats.

We urge every citizen to remain informed, uphold the values of justice and community safety, and demand the highest moral standards from those who seek to represent and protect them.

Take time to research each candidate, understand their values, and make your voice heard. There are consequences in both voting and not voting this November.

Respectfully,"

Sheriff Mike Miller, on behalf of the men and women of the Bedford County Sheriff's Office