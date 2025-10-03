Jay Jones faces bipartisan criticism following alleged controversial text messages

Jay Jones, the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s attorney general, has faced criticism from both parties after allegedly sending controversial text messages to Republican State Del. Carrie Coyner in 2022.

On Friday, Republican Del. Geary Higgins posted screenshots on X showcasing an alleged exchange between Del. Coyner and Jones, where Jones allegedly said that the then-Speaker of Virginia’s House of Delegates was worse than Cambodian dictator Pol Pot and Adolf Hitler.

Alleged texts between Jay Jones and Carrie Coyner in 2022, posted by Del. Geary Higgins. (Copyright 2025 by Geary Higgins - All rights reserved.)

Alleged texts between Jay Jones and Carrie Coyner in 2022, posted by Del. Geary Higgins. (Copyright 2025 by Geary Higgins - All rights reserved.)

Alleged texts between Jay Jones and Carrie Coyner in 2022, posted by Del. Geary Higgins. (Copyright 2025 by Geary Higgins - All rights reserved.)

Following the release of the alleged text exchange, members of both parties called for Jones to take accountability for the messages. Democratic candidates Abigail Spanberger and Ghazala Hashmi, running for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, responded to the allegations:

“After learning of these comments earlier today, I spoke frankly with Jay about my disgust with what he had said and texted. I made clear to Jay that he must fully take responsibility for his words. What I have also made clear is that as a candidate — and as the next Governor of our Commonwealth, I will always condemn violent language in our politics.” Abigail Spanberger, Democratic nominee for governor in Virginia

“I have been very clear that political violence has no place in our country, and I condemn it at every turn. Jay must take accountability for the pain that his words have caused. We must demand better of our leaders and of each other.” Ghazala Hashmi, Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in Virginia

Current Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who is the Republican nominee for governor, also responded to the text exchange in a statement on X, saying he should drop out of the race:

“This is horrible to read and should be wholly disqualifying of someone running for an office that protects the people of Virginia. Jay Jones’ horrific comments are a symptom of the entire Democratic Party and his running mate, Abigail Spanberger, needs to call on him to drop out. Attorney General Jason Miyares has served the people of Virginia with honor and dignity, and will continue to do so come November. Jay Jones can never be Attorney General of Virginia." Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, Republican candidate for governor in Virginia

10 News has reached out to Jones’s team for comment, but has not yet received a response.