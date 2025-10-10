Discover top tattoo artists, iconic rides and live entertainment at Heritage Arts Tattoo Show in Roanoke

The Heritage Arts Tattoo Show is set to take place at the Berglund Center this weekend, October 10-12, 2025, featuring more than 120 booths with tattoo artists, vendors and live performances.

Tattoo enthusiasts will find a wide range of industry professionals showcasing their work, along with vendors offering tattoo clothing, body jewelry and unique art pieces. Attendees can watch live tattooing and shop for merchandise throughout the event.

Returning this year is Disney artist and acclaimed pin-up artist Dave Nestler. Pin-up model and rockabilly queen Bernie Dexter will also be back and will crown the next Miss Heritage Arts on Saturday, October 11. Attendees are encouraged to dress in pin-up costumes and register for the contest.

Tattoo legend Gill Montie, with over five decades in the industry, will serve as a featured artist and guest judge for the tattoo contest. Bernadette Macias, an international tattoo model and judge on CMT’s “Tattoo Titans,” will also be attending, giving fans a chance to meet some of the most recognized faces in tattoo culture.

The event offers more than tattoos, with dozens of custom hot rods and rat rods on display, live bands, burlesque performers and a New York City vinyl DJ spinning dance and hip-hop music from the ’80s and ’90s. Food trucks and local breweries will provide a variety of eats and drinks.

Attendees can also explore iconic rides from popular movies and TV shows, including a life-size Star Wars TIE Fighter and the legendary Top Gun motorcycle. This epic showcase adds a unique element to the Heritage Arts Tattoo Convention experience.

New this year is a retro arcade game area, free for attendees to enjoy.

Tickets can be purchased at the Berglund Center box office. Veterans, active-duty military and first responders receive a 10% discount with proper ID. Admission is $30 per day, $75 for a weekend pass and $120 for VIP access, which includes a lanyard, event shirt, signed poster and sticker pack.

The Heritage Arts Tattoo Show is expected to be one of the biggest events of the year in Roanoke, celebrating tattoo art and community. Whether you want to get inked, enjoy live entertainment or connect with fellow fans, this weekend promises something for everyone.