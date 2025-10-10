WATCH: Seniors talk importance of mental health

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Friday is World Mental Health Day. Mental health is important to maintain across all age groups. However, the World Health Organization says mental health in seniors is often overlooked, leaving issues untreated. 10 News visited English Meadows Blacksburg Campus Friday, to talk to seniors how they prioritize their mental health.

Fifteen percent of adults over the age of 50 suffer from some type of mental health disorder, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. But staying active — both mentally and socially — can have tremendous benefits.

That’s why Marie Earnest and Arthur Ross like to keep busy — even in retirement.

“Yeah, we both play bingo seven days a week. Unless we’re out doing something,” said Arthur Ross, a senior citizen.

“We also have other activities like Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy,” added Marie Earnest.

Keeping occupied with activities like bingo has helped so much that Ross and Earnest now try to include others around them.

“The regulars at bingo see someone new. At least one of us will invite them to come and play bingo,” Ross said. “And that way, they can at least establish with a group of people, rather than them wandering around wondering, ‘Why am I here?’”

Socialization is also one of the most important ways senior citizens maintain their health. The World Health Organization says loneliness and social isolation are key risk factors for mental health conditions in later life.

“It’s kind of nice sharing stories with folks, too, because you get some interesting stories,” Ross said.

“The staff here are really good too. They spend as much time with each one of us as they can,” Earnest said.

The World Health Organization says mental health conditions among older people are often under-recognized and under-treated. That’s why it’s important to stay active, remain social, and for families to continue checking in on their loved ones.