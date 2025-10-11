AARP warns of scams as Medicare open enrollment set to begin

Open enrollment for Medicare begins on Wednesday, Oct. 15. Unfortunately, this means scammers will be more likely to take advantage of those trying to sign up.

AARP issued a warning regarding criminals attempting to scam those who are most vulnerable. Calls promising free gifts or limited-time offers are common methods for those trying to steal your information.

Recommended Videos

To keep yourself safe, AARP said the following:

“To protect yourself from Medicare schemes, avoid sharing personal information with anyone who contacts you unexpectedly about Medicare. Legitimate plans can only reach out if you’ve requested information or already have an existing relationship with them. Beneficiaries can safely compare legitimate plans and change enrollment by going to medicare.gov or by calling 800-633-4227." Ginger Thompson, AARP