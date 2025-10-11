Better Business Bureau offers tips for Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Staying safe on the internet is important, and the Better Business Bureau has offered some tips for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.
Here are some of the biggest tips to keep you safe, whether you’re on your phone, computer, tablet, or any device:
- Share with care. Think before posting to social media. Posts online can last a lifetime, and it is important to consider who will see the post, how it might be perceived, and if it has any revealing information.
- Manage privacy settings. Be sure your privacy settings are carefully checked when using different apps or devices, so your information is not shared dangerously online.
- Protect your personal information like it is money. Your purchase history, IP address, and location are valuable to those trying to steal your data online.
- Make sure your passwords are long and strong. Create unique passwords with varying characters whenever you create a new account. Keep your passwords written in a safe place, but not on or near your computer.
- Lock down your log-in. Utilize two-factor authentication whenever possible for maximum security.
- Do not click on unfamiliar links.
- Pay attention to internet-connected devices. Many devices that connect to the internet can see your location. Be sure to read privacy policies for new devices and understand how data is being collected and used.