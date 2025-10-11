George Wythe fends off late comeback attempt in 28-26 victory over Grayson County

A rematch of last year’s semifinal was on tap in Grayson County Friday night. Last year’s semifinal saw a narrow win for the Blue Devils en route to the team’s first-ever state finals appearance.

Grayson County went up 13-7 after QB Maverik Goad scampered up the middle and broke through the line for a 19-yard rushing touchdown.

George Wythe would respond later, though, after Camden Skeens ran into the endzone off of an Isaac Smith pass to give the Maroons the lead back.

A rushing touchdown later in the contest from Smith would put George Wythe up 28-20. However, Grayson County would not go quietly into the night.

A bobbling catch by David Mitchell in the endzone after a throw from Goad would give the Blue Devils life, cutting the score to 28-26 with a chance to tie on a two-point conversion. But the pass from Goad intended for Mitchell on the two-point conversion fell incomplete as George Wythe took home the 28-26 victory.