Glenvar keeps the rocking chair with 42-0 road victory over James River

Glenvar and James River renewed their rivalry, battling for the Rocking Chair in a Friday night Three Rivers District clash.

On Glenvar’s opening drive, they manage to inch their way down the field to the 7-yard line. On the next play, quarterback Brody Dawyot couldn’t find an open man but managed to run the ball himself across the plane. After the extra point, it’s 7-0 Glenvar.

For the Knights’ first drive of the game, quarterback Marit Hammons finds wide receiver Josiah Merchant, who works up the sideline, but the drive stalled on downs.

Later in the first quarter, quarterback Brody Dawyot spotted wide receiver Tre Dawyot in the end zone to secure a 14-0 lead after the extra point.

At the beginning of the second quarter, quarterback Marit Hammons’s handoff to running back Gavin Binns is dropped. Glenvar recovers the football. A few plays later, quarterback Brody Dawyot hits Cooper Mullins. Highlanders keep the rocking chair with the 42-0 road win.

Gretna head coach Shaun Miller said the team kept mistakes to a minimum.

“Not as many mistakes,” Miller said. “I think we had one turnover, but that was just Ray trying to make a play. If he could’ve had that pass back, we probably would’ve had another guy open. Other than that, we played a pretty good, clean day.”

Quarterback Ray’shaun Logan said the team stuck to the game plan.

“The game plan tonight, we just wanted to take what the defense gave us,” Logan said. “Then we went down the field and scored a touchdown. The defense played good. It was a good overall game tonight.”