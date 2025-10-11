Patrick Henry crushes Christiansburg 48-14 to keep perfect season alive

Patrick Henry has always been loaded with talent, but when you add discipline to the mix, you get a Patriot team with an intimidating 6-0 record. The Christiansburg Blue Demons waltzed into Roanoke looking to play spoiler.

Patrick Henry came out guns ablazing on offense, Jake Painter connected with Demarte Merchant for a patriots gain before capping off the drive with a Cameron Hairston touchdown pass.

The Patriots scored early and often a Damarion Perdue touchdown run later in the first would put Patrick Henry up 14-0.

The Patriots continued to pour it on throughout the affair, taking home a commanding 48-14 victory to stay unbeaten.