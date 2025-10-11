Skip to main content
Clear icon
50º
Join Insider

Local News

SMLCA falls to North Raleigh Christian Academy in 49-20 game

MONETA, Va. – Out of the Dogwood District - SMLCA Hosted North Raleigh Christian Academy on Friday.

The second half was bully ball. A big run from Davin McCoy had the knights in the 10-yard line. A few plays later, they punched in for the touchdown. By this point, they were leading 42-7.

The Ospreys put a few more drives together. Caleb Phillips handed it off to Quentin Swain, bouncing off the tacklers for the touchdown run - but it wasn’t enough. SMLCA took the loss, with North Raleigh beating them out, 49-20.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos