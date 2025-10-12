Humble Hustle Company Hosts Youth Conference Weekend in Roanoke

ROANOKE, VA – The Humble Hustle Company is inspiring the next generation with its upcoming Youth Conference Weekend, happening October 17–18 in Roanoke.

The two-day event is designed to empower middle and high school students to dream big, build confidence, and prepare for bright futures.

The weekend kicks off on Friday, October 17, with the Annual Girls Conference at Hollins University.

This year’s theme, “Ignite Your Purpose,” will encourage girls to explore careers in STEM, business, arts, and beauty while building self-confidence and leadership skills.

The day will feature empowerment workshops, college and career readiness sessions, and mental health and mentorship discussions.

Then on Saturday, October 18, the Annual Boys Conference—“Fuel Your Future”—takes place at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. The program focuses on helping young men discover their passions, develop leadership tools, and build resilience through career pathways, hands-on learning, and mental health sessions.

Both conferences are free to attend and supported by community partners including Roanoke City Public Schools, Hollins University, and Virginia Tech Carilion.

Programs Director Dr. Amber Wendler joined us in the studio Sunday to talk about all the conferences have to offer.

If you’re interested in registering a middle schooler for ‘Fuel Your Future’, click here.

If you’re interested in registering a high schooler for ‘Fuel Your Future’, click here.

To register for ‘Ignite Your Purpose,’ click here.