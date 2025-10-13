Man arrested following car chase in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested after a traffic stop led to a car chase in Henry County Sunday evening, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said deputies initiated a traffic stop around 9:33 p.m. on Sunday on a vehicle that matched the description of a suspect vehicle involved in a larceny at a Dollar General that occurred earlier in the evening in Martinsville.

Recommended Videos

During the traffic stop, law enforcement found that the driver matched the description of the suspect in the Dollar General larceny. The suspect then refused to exit the vehicle despite commands from deputies. When deputies attempted to unlock the door, the suspect grabbed the deputy’s hand to prevent them from opening the door. The suspect then drove away in an attempt to flee the traffic stop.

Authorities said a pursuit began along Memorial Boulevard and continued through Fayette Street to the Fieldale Community. The pursuit made it to the intersection of Carver Road and Farmview Drive, and deputies conducted a PIT maneuver on the car. The suspect vehicle left the roadway, struck a small embankment, and rolled onto its side.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Darris Simmons. He was arrested without further incident on the following charges:

Assault on Law Enforcement

Obstruction of Justice

Felony Eluding Police

Reckless Driving by Speed

Operating Vehicle Without Headlights

Passing on a Double Yellow Line

Failure to Drive on the Right Side of the Roadway

Failure to Wear Seatbelt

Failure to Stop at Stop Sign

Shoplifting

Although medical personnel arrived on scene, Simmons refused treatment. He was taken to the Henry County Adult Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bond.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.