Pittsylvania law enforcement searching for man, considered “armed and dangerous”

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Law enforcement is searching for a man considered to be “armed and dangerous,” Pittsylvania County Public Safety said on Monday.

Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office shared a message asking residents to be on the lookout for Ellis Lambert. He is around 5′8″, 195 lbs, has green eyes, gray hair, and a gray beard. Lambert was last seen wearing full camo, travelling on foot in the Shula Drive area of Hurt, Va.

Law enforcement considered Lambert to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach the suspect and contact 911 immediately.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.